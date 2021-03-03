PM Citu on this year's budget: It compels reform, of state-owned companies in the first place

The 2021 budget "compels reform", especially for state-run companies that must prove that "they can be profitable in the future", Prime Minister Florin Citu told broadcaster B1Tv today, according to AGERPRES.

"I said it right from the beginning that this is the test of this coalition - the budget plan (...), a budget that compels reform. And I've said it many times that through the budget we will force reform, and we'll have it clear Parliament without any amendment. If there's something to put in the budget, let the government do it and then let the bill clear Parliament without any amendment; this is not an attack on democracy. In all these long years you've seen the discussions in Parliament, the same amendments are being put forth, they stay up all night, the lawmakers film themselves, then they go home and show off - 'Look, I also inserted an amendment', and then nothing is done," the Premier said.

He voiced his conviction that this is a budget that will be effectively implemented.

"I want us to put this circus behind, I want us to have a budget that is really implemented. The projects will be carried out from the budget, not by bragging on TV, with videos posted on social media and so on, after which nobody inquires about them anymore," the PM pointed out.

With regard to reform, Citu said that it is "primarily about state-owned companies".

"You know very well that the budget allocates resources to state-owned companies and I said it very clearly that those state-owned companies that do not come up with a credible restructuring plan showing that they can be profitable in the future will no longer receive resources from the budget," he said.