PM Citu: Our fiscal-budgetary strategy, including below 3pct budget deficit in 2024, accepted as main strategy by EC

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the fiscal-budgetary strategy announced by the Government, with a plan to return the budget deficit below 3% in 2024, was accepted as the main strategy by the European Commission, which published the recommendations regarding the excessive deficit for Romania.

"I would like to announce that the European Commission has also published the recommendations regarding the excessive deficit for Romania. I am very happy to announce that our fiscal-budget strategy, with the return of the budget deficit below 3% in 2024, has been accepted as a strategy. So, there is confidence in what we said we are doing, in the reforms we will make in the next period. That reduction of the deficit is accepted by the European Commission," said Florin Cituu at Victoria Palace.

The head of Executive participated, together with Deputy Prime Ministers Dan Barna and Kelemen Hunor, and the Minister of European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea, in the presentation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, a document that was officially submitted by Romania to the European Commission, reports agerpres.