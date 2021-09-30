PM Citu: PNL won't govern with PSD, early election decision not Ciolacu's, but Iohannis'

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the National Liberal Party (PNL) will never govern with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and the decision regarding early elections "is not with the PSD, with Ciolacu or others," but with President Klaus Iohannis, who, according to the Constitution, may dissolve Parliament.

Asked what he will do if the censure motion passes and the PNL will not be in government anymore, the Prime Minister replied: "I believe we should read the Constitution of Romania, early elections are started when the President dissolves Parliament."

"Thus, the decision is not with PSD, with Ciolacu or with others, it's with the President, let's read the Constitution of Romania closer," he added.

Asked what he will do on Tuesday in regards to the censure motion, Citu said: "I do what I do every day, I make decisions for Romanians."

"Yes, today, in the Romanian Parliament, we have three parties that want to blow up the country. Romania needs investments, it needs resources for the healthcare system, it needs education, it needs decisions to resolve the problem of prices in the winter and we have three parties in the Romanian Parliament who are mocking Romanians, who want to blow the country up. These are USR [Save Romania Union], PSD, and AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], which are having a motion competition to take down a government, they have a problem. I tell them that the interest of Romanians is for me much more important than their games in the Romanian Parliament and they should apologize to Romanians that at this time, instead of finding solutions for Romanians, they're coming to take down the government," Citu stated.

He mentioned that the PNL's negotiation teams, designated for the purpose of ensuring a parliamentary majority, "are doing their job", when asked what the chances are for the censure motion to pass.