 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: PNRR is approved, signed, will be enforced, it will mean development, modernisation for Romania

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam aprobare PNRR Ursula Citu Ursula

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved, signed and will be enforced, which for Romania will mean development, will mean modernization, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

"In the next five years, PNRR will help us implement the reforms and investments we have undertaken and we will see that this automatically means that we will have a strong economy, which will benefit all Romanians," said Florin Citu, in a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis.

He pointed out that Romania's PNRR is among the 5 best-financed recovery and resilience plans at the level of the EU states.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.