PM Citu: PNRR is approved, signed, will be enforced, it will mean development, modernisation for Romania

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is approved, signed and will be enforced, which for Romania will mean development, will mean modernization, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday.

"In the next five years, PNRR will help us implement the reforms and investments we have undertaken and we will see that this automatically means that we will have a strong economy, which will benefit all Romanians," said Florin Citu, in a joint press conference with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and President Klaus Iohannis.

He pointed out that Romania's PNRR is among the 5 best-financed recovery and resilience plans at the level of the EU states.