PM Citu: Romania has quickest economic recovery in history

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that Romania has "the quickest economic recovery in history", as a response to the greatest crisis of the last hundred years, during the first trimester of 2021 our country recording an economic growth of 2.8%.

"I promised, I did. Romania's economy has gone up by 2.8% during the first trimester of 2021. Congratulations, Romanians! Romania has the quickest economic recovery in history, as a response to the biggest economic crisis of the last 100 years," Citu wrote on Facebook, on Tuesday.

According to the PM, the Government "took the best measures" and the economy responded positive.

"We are now preparing all measures so that Romania's post-pandemic economy, to be strong, to be competitive, to be more resilient. In the following years I am expecting an economic growth that will blow away all estimates made until now and from which all Romanians can benefit from," Florin Citu said.