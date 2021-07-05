 
     
PM Citu: Romania - the fastest economic recovery in the last hundred years

PNL Bucuresti
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that unemployment in Romania has fallen every month in 2021, adding that Romania's economy has, due to the good activity of the government he leads, "the fastest recovery from an economic crisis in the last one hundred years."

"Unemployment has been falling every month since 2021. The National Statistics Institute (INS) has announced that May 2021 unemployment reached 5.5%, which is the lowest unemployment rate after March 2020. An economy in which investment and wages are rising is an economy in which the number of jobs - in the private sector - is growing," the prime minister wrote on Facebook.

He added that Romania's economy has, due to the good activity of the government he leads, the fastest recovery from an economic crisis in the last one hundred years.

AGERPRES .

