PM Citu says to run for PNL office in due time, currently focused on budget affairs

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that he would run for office inside the National Liberal Party (PNL) at the party's congress convention, but did not specify what office, adding that at the moment he was focusing on the national budget and "all in due course."

"Right now I'm focusing on the budget; we need to have a budget. If we want to perform well in 2020, we need to focus on the budget, to have a budget adopted as soon as possible. Any other discussions, I say all in due course. We're used to having a lot of comments in public, but I say we have to stick to the principle everything in its time. We'll see when I make a decision on a particular topic. I have said I'm a deputy chair of PNL, I have experience that I have gained in these four years and I am sure to run for office at the PNL Congress convention. I believe that I can contribute at the top of PNL the experience that I have gained in the meantime," Citu told Digi24 private broadcaster when asked if he was going to run for the PNL national chairmanship.

Asked if he ruled out the possibility of a candidacy, Citu added: "I've said that we discuss things in their time; now I am focusing on the budget."

The prime minister also clarified his recent meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

"The president is the one having negotiated over this big package - PRR [the Recovery and Resilience Plan], he is the one who knows best how these resources should be allocated and it is good to always have, when we talk daily, someone who comes from outside to see how things are going. It's a very good thing, it's the so-called fresh eye; it's not a new perspective. I have seen that we all benefited from these discussions with the president, both me and the coalition partners," Citu added.

AGERPRES .