PM Citu speaks about resignations after Foisor Hospital scandal

At a news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu spoke about resignations after the scandal of moving patients from the Foisor Hospital, adding that "let's see if there is still honour in Romania."

After attending a meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre (CNCCI) on Sunday, the prime minister was asked by journalists who should take a step back after the scandal at the Foisor Hospital.

The prime minister did not indicate who should resign, saying only: "Let's see if there is still honour in Romania."

Asked who he was referring to, the prime minister replied: "I also said it at the CNCCI meeting and I tell you, because it is not normal after a decision is made for the prime minister to step in to talk to the mayor of Bucharest, to talk to the manager of the Public Health Directorate to apply a decision ".

