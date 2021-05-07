PM Citu: Starting today, you can go and get vaccinated against COVID-19 without prior appointment

Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced that starting today, May 7, all Romanians who want to get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so without prior appointment, as the needed vaccine doses are secured.

"Starting today, in Romania, and I don't think there is another example in Europe, you can get vaccinated, you can go and get vaccinated without prior appointment, you can pick a vaccination centre, go there and get vaccinated. It is clear that this was the effort that we, the government, wanted to do, to make sure that we have the necessary doses for all Romanians who want to get vaccinated to get vaccinated without queuing up," said Citu.

The PM visited a mass immunisation centre at Sala Palatului in Bucharest City during a vaccination marathon in the city going from May 7 to May 10 and congratulated the organisers on the "exemplary" way in which they set up the event, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The organisers are to be congratulated, all the organisers and those who came up with the idea; we have here the main representative, (...) the doctors who came voluntarily to administer the vaccinations, all are to be congratulated. This is an important effort that helps. (...) After yesterday we had the record figure - over 100,000 people vaccinated in one day, today we are at 92,000 people. The sooner we get vaccinated - we have the doses - the more we can return to a normal life, the life we had before the pandemic. This centre will be open until Monday," the prime minister said.

He encouraged those who have not yet got vaccinated to go to the COVID-19 mass immunisation centres. "I am encouraging you all to come, you who have not yet got vaccinated, to come up and get vaccinated. I have talked to people who have got vaccinated: the experience is fast, everything is done quickly, easily - it does not take long - and after that you will see that another life begins. It is important what is happening today in Bucharest. We also have the military hospitals (...) they are open until Monday, I think, or Tuesday, and there they administer the vaccine 24/7. Such events will follow and I will certainly be there to support the initiatives," said Citu.

In his opinion, only through such events that speed up the COVID-19 mass immunisation process will it be possible to take a first step toward going back to normal.

"Only through such events can we speak of an important step from June 1 in going back to normal. It will not be a total return, one hundred percent, but it is an important step. And you will see that the guidelines we will soon release, the decisions that we will soon make will clearly show that Romania is on the right track and is closer to normal," said the PM.