PM Citu: This year we are repairing what the Socialists destroyed, we rebring economy on sustainable growth

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu says the Government will repair "what the Socialists destroyed" this year and it will bring Romania's economy back on a "sustainable" growth path, according to AGERPRES.

"We have taken the best economic measures, although Romania had a huge handicap to start with: 8 years of Socialist governing. Still, we have managed to stabilize the economy and to reduce the impact of the current crisis on our economy as much as possible. Last wear we stabilized the economy. This year we are repairing what the Socialists destroyed. We are bringing Romania's economy back on a sustainable path and nobody, ever, will be able to change this," Citu wrote on Facebook, on Monday.

The head of the Executive attached this message to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to which, in December 2020, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9pct, by 0.2 percentage points below the one recorded in the previous month (5.1pct).

