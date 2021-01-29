PM Citu urges investment resources to avoid tragedies such as fire at Matei Bals hospital

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the shortcomings of the Romanian healthcare system were also reflected in the case of the recent fire tragedy at the Matei Bals hospital, emphasising that there is a need to allocate as many resources as possible for investment.

"The shortcomings of the Romanian healthcare system have made their presence felt even today (...) in this tragedy. Although important resources have been allocated to this sector - last year alone, almost 65 billion lei were allocated that was 6.1% of the GDP - only a very small part of the money has been allocated to investment. It is time for everyone to understand that we cannot go on like this. We cannot spend 90%, 95% of resources only on wages and pay bonuses; we need to allocate more and more resources for investment in order to avoid such tragedies in the future," Citu said at the Government House on Friday at the end of a government meeting.