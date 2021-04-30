 
     
PM Citu: We have all conditions to reach 5 million persons immunized on June 1

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu thanks Romanians who chose to vaccinate at drive-through centers all around the country, stating that the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st are fulfilled.

"I want to thank all Romanians who went to vaccinate at the drive-through centers throughout the country. By personal car, by motorcycle, by bike, by taxi. At the center in Constitution Square there was one vaccination per minute. We are speeding up the campaign. Besides programming through the platform, we have drive-through centers, vaccination at the family doctor, vaccination marathons. We have all the conditions to reach 5 million persons vaccinated by June 1st. The only solution is the vaccine! Romania, we can do it! Together we return to normality!," wrote Florin Citu on Friday on his Facebook page.

