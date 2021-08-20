 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Citu: We have what it takes for in-person instruction to resume this school year

gov.ro
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he wants the school year to start with in-person attendance and continue like that.

"I had two things that I said at the beginning. I said - and I stand firm on these: I want this school year to start with an in-person attendance and remain like that. We have everything we need this year to resume schools with in-person attendance and stay like that," Citu said at the end of a working session on measures regarding the beginning of the school year.

He said he also demanded that the festivities at the beginning of the school year be as close to normal as possible, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.