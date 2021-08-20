PM Citu: We have what it takes for in-person instruction to resume this school year

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he wants the school year to start with in-person attendance and continue like that.

"I had two things that I said at the beginning. I said - and I stand firm on these: I want this school year to start with an in-person attendance and remain like that. We have everything we need this year to resume schools with in-person attendance and stay like that," Citu said at the end of a working session on measures regarding the beginning of the school year.

He said he also demanded that the festivities at the beginning of the school year be as close to normal as possible, Agerpres informs.