PM Citu: We haven't discussed state of emergency; it seems strange for those who are vaccinated

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that, at this point, there was no discussion about the option of establishing a state of emergency in Romania, adding, at the same time, that this would be "strange" for the almost 6 million Romanians who are vaccinated, agerpres reports.

While being invited to a TVR 1 broadcast he was asked whether the option of establishing a state of emergency at some point had been taken into account or discussed yet, given the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"We haven't discussed this yet. Well, you realize that there are people who are vaccinated and there are already almost 6 million people who are vaccinated, and it would seem strange to them to be in a state of emergency when there are very many people who didn't want to get vaccinated and then you can't punish those who did have the vaccinate because of those who really didn't want to get vaccinated. For we cannot say that we didn't have the vaccine. We had the vaccine in Romania and we have it, we were the first country in the European Union to have had it, in fact... and we allowed people to get vaccinated only based on their ID anywhere in Romania," Florin Citu underscored.Asked if, given the current situation, the health system is close to collapse and if it can handle so many cases of COVID, he replied: "No, no, we have resources... But it is, of course, a pressure on the health system and therefore we need to get vaccinated.""So this is our problem, if people got the vaccine, then the pressure on the health system would be reduced," he said.