PM Citu: We need predictable formula for minimum salary

Prime Minister Florin Citu said it was very important to him to find a "predictable" formula for the minimum salary, to also be applied in the future, and also that there is a need for a dynamics to take into account economic growth, the needs of Romanians and perspectives.

The head of the Executive made the statement on Tuesday, at the beginning of the meeting of the Tripartite National Committee for Social Dialogue, at Victoria Palace.

"I want to start discussions early, this year, on an important topic, the minimum salary in Romania, and we do have time until December, which is the usual deadline for this, to find the ideal formula we can all agree with. You know very well that we need to find a formula to apply in the future too, one to be predictable, I care a lot about this. At the same time, we need to find a dynamic of the minimum salary that takes into account economic growth, the needs of Romanians, and perspectives for the future. So I think we can already hear today what everyone thinks on the matter, the Ministry of Labour and the employers' unions, and also the trade unions, after which I would like to have a clear timetable, to know exactly how much time do we have, starting today. (...) I would like us to agree, I don't know, that we will meet again for this at the end of October, to decide the minimum salary, or maybe we can meet earlier, let's decide this together," said Florin Citu, Agerpres informs.