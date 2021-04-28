PM Citu: We need to have Bucharest budget fast; we will see what the complaints are

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated, on Wednesday, that there is a need for Bucharest to have a budget as fast as possible because there are investments that need to be made and announced that he will speak with Deputy PM, Dan Barna, co-chair of USR PLUS, in order to call to discussions the representatives in Bucharest to find out what the complaints that led to the rejection of the 2021 budget are.

"The coalition is functioning very well. (...) While I was in the Government sitting today I heard that in Bucharest the budget has not been adopted. I will have a discussion and I will speak to Mr. Barna to call those in Bucharest to see how we resolve the situation, to see what the complaints actually are. There is need for a budget in Bucharest fast. There are expenses to be made, there are investments to be made, but we will have a discussion with them, we are getting involved to see how to resolve the situation as fast as possible," said Citu, after the Government sitting, when asked about the disagreements between the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) councilors and the National Liberal Party (PNL) councilors that led to the Bucharest City budget not being adopted.

He added that the discussion will take place as quickly as possible.

On Wednesday, the draft of the Bucharest budget for 2021 was rejected in the sitting of the Bucharest City General Council.

The USR PLUS councilors announced that the Bucharest budget will be voted "as soon as it's set on real and legal foundations," while the PNL representatives announced their support for this budget.