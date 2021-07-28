PM Citu: We'll decide on Rosia Montana development plan after consulting with communities in the area

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that a decision on a development plan in the Rosia Montana area will be made after consulting with the local authorities and after the Minister of Culture will present a situation in this regard.

At the end of the Government meeting, Florin Citu was asked what is the Government's plan regarding the development of the area economically, after the Rosia Montana site was included in the UNESCO World Heritage on Tuesday.

"We will have a discussion. We will have to see, first of all, with the local authorities what development plan we will have for this area. At the moment there is no decision. But we must have a discussion with the local authorities, because they know best, the communities there, and we will see how we can develop this area," said Citu, Agerpres informs.

Asked how much the Government will have to allocate for the preservation of the objectives in Rosia Montana, the Prime Minister replied: "I expect a presentation from the Ministry of Culture of the situation after yesterday's decision and after that we will come up with a decision."