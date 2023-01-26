PM Ciuca: 500 m RON at farmers' disposal for state aids scheme reducing excise duty on diesel fuel

Farmers will have 500 million RON at their disposal within the state aid scheme reducing the excise duty on diesel fuel used in agriculture, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday in the Government meeting.

"In respect to the continuation of the state aid programme reducing the excise duty on diesel fuel used by the farmers, at the Government level, we have decided to put 500 million RON at their disposal to carry on the state aid scheme, so that farmers can purchase the diesel fuel at lower prices and be also able to carry out the necessary works, because we have analyse very well and we have an agricultural potential which must be supported," Nicolae Ciuca explained.

He brought to mind that the agriculture producers have also received support from the Executive through the facilities granted based on the Agro SMM Invest and Rural Invest programmes and, further on, solutions are being sought to increase yield and productivity in agriculture. AGERPRES