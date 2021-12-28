PM Ciuca: 84 million lei in financial aid for 12 regional airports

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that during the Government session on Tuesday a financial aid will be given to 12 regional airports in the country, which were affected by the pandemic period, agerpres reports.

"Air transportation was the most affected during this period of crisis. That is why, today we will approve the framework for financial aid for 12 regional airports, which consists of allocating 84 million lei. These are funds that will support the airports in Cluj, Iasi, Sibiu, Craiova, Bacau, Suceava, Arad, Maramures, Oradea, Satu Mare, Targu-Mures and Tulcea," Ciuca said, at the start of the Government sitting.According to the draft emergency ordinance which will be analyzed during Tuesday's reunion, the financial aid will be granted to support the activity of regional airports with a traffic to up to 3,000,000 passengers per year which the county councils have the status of Public Authority for, to overcoming the financial difficulties they are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.For the regional airports with traffic between 200,000 and 3,000,000 passengers per year, the maximum allocated budget is 42,544,000 lei, and for those with a traffic under 200,000 passengers per year, the maximum budget is 41,494,000 lei.