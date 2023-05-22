PM Ciuca: 945 villages will be connected to internet through PNRR.

A number of 945 villages will be connected to very high speed internet through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday.

State Adviser Sorin Costreie presented a message from the Prime Minister at the opening of the 7th edition of the Bucharest Tech Week technology and innovation festival, told Agerpres.

"Through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, 945 white areas, villages in remote areas, will be connected to very high speed internet. At the same time, 374 million euros are allocated from the PNRR to implement government cloud infrastructure in Romania. By the end of 2024, 30 public institutions in our country will be fully interconnected and will use the government cloud for data exchange. (...) Also, according to Romania's commitments under the PNRR, by 2025, we will increase to 101 the number of entities with critical value for national security, which have the information and communication infrastructure protected against advanced cyber attacks," said the PM.

According to him, the Government has assumed "an active role" in the development of technology and digital solutions, supporting the strengthening of this infrastructure and the promotion of innovation.

Based on a memorandum approved last autumn, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation has made operational the Scientific Council for Artificial Intelligence, which brings together specialists from the country and the diaspora.

"Their expertise will ensure the scientific foundation of the strategic decisions that Romania will make in the area of artificial intelligence. Also, under the coordination of colleagues from the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, the Romanian Artificial Intelligence Hub has been included as a strategic project in the Operational Programme Smart Growth, Digitisation and Financial Instruments, worth 52 million euros. Through this initiative we will stimulate the retention in the country of highly qualified human resources in the area of artificial intelligence and we will support the development of Romanian start-ups," said Nicolae Ciuca.

The Prime Minister also mentioned other initiatives in the area: Ion, a governmental advisor on artificial intelligence; the approval of the law on cyber security and defence of Romania; the inauguration in Bucharest of the European Cyber Security Competence Centre.

He quoted investments such as the Amazon Development Center Romania, based in Iasi, which has 2,000 employees and which will reach 5,000 once Palas Campus is completed. At the same time, Nokian Tyres, in Oradea, represents "one of the biggest investments" in Romania in recent years, the Prime Minister mentioned.

"Romania will be the second country in the world after the United States to build a NuScale power plant with small modular reactors, our project gaining the confidence and support of the most important financial institutions in the world. We have recently had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with representatives of AE Solar and the Black Sea University Network, on which occasion the company announced that it will open a new solar panel production plant in Romania, with an investment value of almost one billion euros," added Ciuca.

The Prime Minister added that the Ministry of Research and Digitisation has seen a 70% increase in its budget this year, proof that the Executive is capitalising on Romania's innovative research potential.