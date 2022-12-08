PM Ciuca: Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year

Almost all ministries have bigger budgets for next year and the package of measures to cap and compensate energy and natural gas prices will continue, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.

"We must carry forward the policies and programs that we have undertaken for the field of education, the field of research and innovation, for health, social assistance, economy, agriculture, transport infrastructure, as well as for security and defense," the PM said.

"We will continue the economic support programs, we will continue the programs to support private and public investments and we will continue to have on the list of priorities the maintenance of jobs and the protection of citizens from the effects of rising prices and the effects of rising inflation. We also come with new measures to support vulnerable people. All these are included in the decisions we made when we drew up the budget at the level of each individual ministry," Ciuca also said.

The prime minister stated that after it is approved by the Government on Thursday, the budget will go to Parliament for debate and approval, so that by December 15 it will be approved and forwarded to the President of Romania for promulgation.AGERPRES