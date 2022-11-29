PM Ciuca announces funding worth 400 million lei for 'Rabla for bulbs' Programme

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, in the beginning of Tuesday's government meeting, that the Government will approve, on Tuesday, a decision regarding the allocation of 400 million lei for the financing of the "Rabla for bulbs" scrappage programme, through which citizens will receive vouchers for the purchase of new LED bulbs, more efficient in terms of electricity consumption.

Moreover, the allocation of 500 million lei will be approved, intended for the replacement of old bulbs and lamps from public street lighting.

Both programmes will be supported through the budget of the Fund for Environment and the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM). AGERPRES