PM Ciuca announces price gouging controls at all oil companies in Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday controls at all oil companies operating in Romania, as the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF), the Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) and the Competition Council have already taken the necessary steps and lawbreakers will be hit with "drastic" sanctions.

"The Romanian state has an obligation to protect its citizens, to protect the economy, especially in this complicated period caused by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. I will not allow anyone to take advantage of this situation and attempt to destabilize the country's economy and the citizens' life, out of profiteering greed or for any other reason. The responsible institutions will be firm in the checks they'll conduct and will hand out drastic sanctions to those who break the law," the Prime Minister declared at the Victoria Palace of Government.

Prime Minister Ciuca met on Thursday morning with Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and Economy Minister Florin Spataru. Also present at the meeting at the Victoria Palace were ANPC president Horia Miron Constantinescu, Competition Council head Bogdan Chiritoiu, and ANAF president Mirela Calugareanu, the government's Press Office informs.

Drivers across the country took gas stations by storm on Wednesday, fearing fuel prices will jump past 10 RON per liter, as circulated in the public space.

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu called for calm on Wednesday evening and advised people not to queue at gas stations, assuring that fuel supplies are plentiful and there is no reason for a price explosion.