PM Ciuca announces state aid scheme for construction of tires factory in Oradea

Nicolae Ciucă

The Government will approve a state aid scheme worth approximately 100 million EUR for the construction of a a tires factory in Oradea, Bihor county, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"We will approve, through a memorandum - a state aid scheme worth approximately 100 million EUR for what means a new tires factory in Oradea, a factory which will have a very high production capacity and which will also ensure jobs for the citizens the Bihor county," Nicolae Ciuca stated within the Gov't meeting.

The state aid was requested by the Finnish company Nokian Tyres PLC for the construction of a new tires production factory in Oradea.

