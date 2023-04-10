PM Ciuca: Any solution for budget balancing, except for salary cuts or giving up investments

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Monday in eastern Focsani, that has given the Government the task of discussing any option for "budget balancing", except for salary cuts or giving up investments.

The prime minister said that in 2022 the economy and the state budget had registered a positive evolution, based on substantial nominal growth, with foreign investments and a record absorption rate of European funds, but in 2023 both Romania and the other countries on the continent are feeling the negative consequences of the war in Ukraine, inflation and logistical problems created on the supply chains.

The prime minister maintained that the Government does not plan to increase taxes in the coming period, but rather to improve tax collection. At the same time, premier Nicolae Ciuca said that the government has a responsibility towards Romanians and cannot come to frighten them about job losses or salary cuts, and in this regard he asked ministers to present him with proposals to reduce spending by Wednesday, April 12.

The head of the Executive further said that it is better for these recovery measures to be taken in advance, given that "a stability, a balance between expenditure and collection can ensure the necessary peace of mind for this year".AGERPRES