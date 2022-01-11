 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Ciuca: As of April 1, household electricity consumers will benefit from new protection scheme

electricitate electric

Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

"As of April 1, household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw per hour will benefit from a new protection scheme, which will include VAT reduced to 5 percent and the compensation for the green certificate and the consumption cogeneration bonus. We'll reduce the electricity price for the consumer by compensating the cogeneration bonus and the value of the green certificates," Nicolae Ciuca said at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

The PM also announced that a support scheme for natural gas would also be drawn up.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.