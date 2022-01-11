PM Ciuca: As of April 1, household electricity consumers will benefit from new protection scheme

Household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw/hour will benefit from a new protection scheme starting April 1, PM Nicolae Ciuca announced on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

"As of April 1, household consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 300 Kw per hour will benefit from a new protection scheme, which will include VAT reduced to 5 percent and the compensation for the green certificate and the consumption cogeneration bonus. We'll reduce the electricity price for the consumer by compensating the cogeneration bonus and the value of the green certificates," Nicolae Ciuca said at the Victoria Governmental Palace.The PM also announced that a support scheme for natural gas would also be drawn up.