PM Ciuca asking Energy and Finance Ministries to check fuel price elements

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that the government will approve an anti-gouging emergency ordinance and asked the Energy and Finance Ministries to check how the current fuel prices have been established.

"In today's meeting, as I requested more than a month ago and at the previous government meeting, we will approve the emergency ordinance on the combat of price gouging, amending and supplementing specific regulatory acts. It is an emergency ordinance we have a duty to approve in order to prevent exceptional situations as we have already seen happening during the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately after the start of Russian military action in Ukraine; we have a duty to protect our citizens, we have a duty to protect our business environment," Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting.

The Prime Minister added that it is important to ensure a "well-regulated and honest framework for demand and supply" in order to combat "any artificial price increase".

"Speaking of this, I want to ask the Energy and the Finance Ministries to check fuel price elements so that the government can determine how fuel prices have reached this level," the Prime Minister added. AGERPRES