PM Ciuca: At Dacia plants there is perspective for next ten years and beyond

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday, after a visit to the industrial platform in Mioveni, that at the Dacia plants there are prospects for development both for the next ten years and for the period to come.

"I thank all those who work in this plant, a plant with tradition, with history, which started its activity 54 years ago, made history and today we can state with optimism that it has and the future, because it is very clear from the projects that we discussed today that there are new projects at the Dacia plants, there is a perspective in everything that means the development of the activity for the next ten years and beyond this term," declared Ciuca, told Agerpres.

He emphasized that Dacia employees carry the name of Romania in more than 40 countries where the vehicles produced at Mioveni are exported, which is a source of pride.

"The Romanian industry has, at the moment, a say both in Europe and in the world, the Romanian industry has consistency and has a future. Here, on this platform, 15,000 directly employed people work and there is also a collaboration that ensures (...) jobs for another 150,000 people," the prime minister also said.

The head of the Government also showed that he noticed the car maker's ability to adapt to the new environmental requirements of the European Union, which is reflected both in the intention to produce "green energy" and to launch new models with low emissions reduced.

"I got off earlier from a car that is going to enter the production line at the beginning of next year and it is a hybrid car, it is a car that, for sure, we want to find as soon as possible in the car shows," mentioned Nicolae Ciuca.

He added that he wanted to talk with Dacia representatives also in the context of the measures adopted by the Executive to support large energy consumers.