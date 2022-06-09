PM Ciuca: Attracting new investments is desideratum of the Government

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met with the representatives of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, AHK, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, context in which he underlined that attracting investments to Romania is a desideratum of the Government, guaranteeing economic stability and predictability, informs a Government press release.

Participants in the meeting noted the high level of trade, estimated at 35 billion euros this year. The interest of German companies in investments in Romania is of particular relevance, in the context in which supply chains in Eastern Europe and Asia are affected and influence the European logistics capacity.

"During the meeting, the representatives of German company Knauf announced the launch of an investment of 200 million euros in Romania. The company Knauf Romania plans to develop two new production facilities on our country's territory for plasterboard, metal profiles and insulation materials set to generate 200 new jobs. These investments will encourage local production for high value-added materials, with Romania having the opportunity to become an exporter in the region," the release shows.

At the same time, the materials produced in our country will be able to provide part of the internal needs of construction materials, given that 90% of homes in Romania need insulation in order to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption and natural gas for heating.

In this context, the head of the Executive stressed that this new German investment in our country is a signal of confidence, which strengthens economic ties and provides access to new technologies necessary for the modernization of production capacity.

"The over 300,000 new jobs created by investments made in Romania by German companies contribute to the well-being of our country, generating stability and development. The government attaches great importance to foreign investments, but also to those made by Romanian entrepreneurs. We are open to facilitating new investment. Attracting investments on our country's territory is a desideratum of this Government, guaranteeing economic stability and predictability," declared Prime Minister Ciuca.AGERPRES