PM Ciuca: Budget approved in Parliament by mid-December

Speaking on Thursday in Vicovu de Sus - northern Suceava County, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca gave assurances that next year's budget will be approved in Parliament by mid-December.

"I know that we committed to table a budget draft as soon as possible, until the end of October. We didn't manage to do this, because it's for the first time in Romania that budgeting is done by programs, so that each ministry must proceed so as to ensure the budget blueprint and also have the data uploaded by separate programs, and we haven't been able to complete this task, but I can assure you that by mid-December, according to the discussed calendar, we will have the budget approved in Parliament," Ciuca said.

He also specified that the measures included in the "Support for Romania" program will continue until the end of the year, but in 2023 as well.

The Prime Minister specified that the increase rates for pensions and the minimum wage will be decided according to the final data set forth in the draft budget.

"At this time, there is this commitment to raise pensions with the advance of inflation, so that we can offset this loss in each family's budget. And we must also identify all the other measures we can set in place for vulnerable citizens. Please trust me that, just as we didn't let them suffer until now, we won't let them suffer next year either. As such, the measures we have adopted, the social aid of 50 euro every two months will continue next year too, and of course we will also find other solutions to support them," Ciuca also declared.

Regarding the percentage for the pension increase to compensate for inflation, the Prime Minister said that so far, the inflation rate in Romania is "somewhere around 15 percent ...or over 15 percent." AGERPRES