PM Ciuca: Commissioning of irrigation systems, our main priority

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Tuesday that intervention must be "quick", with all national and European resources, to protect agriculture and farmers, noting that the main priority is to put irrigation systems into operation, and all the line ministries and responsible authorities will help combat the effects generated by the drought that is already affecting a large part of Europe.

The prime minister has called, at the Victoria Palace, the first meeting of the inter-ministerial Committee for the management of the effects produced by the climate change in agriculture, in which the effects produced by the pedological drought were also analyzed.

"It is necessary to intervene quickly, with all the resources we have, national and European, to protect our agriculture and Romanian farmers. We will continue to invest and modernise agriculture to reduce dependence on the weather situation. Putting irrigation systems into operation is our top priority. All the network of main canals of the state must be revitalised and expanded, in order to be able to bring water to the secondary sectors of farmers. The measures we will implement on the areas affected by drought will be based on the proposals of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and all the line ministries and responsible authorities will contribute to combating the effects generated by this drought that is already affecting a large part of Europe," Ciuca said, according to a government release.

The executive specifies that among the measures evaluated by the inter-ministerial Committee is the timely provision of subsidies and funds allocated from the EU budget and from the state budget for the proper performance of agricultural works and for the achievement of investment objectives aimed at reducing energy consumption.

Another measure relates to the allocation of funds necessary for the execution of rehabilitation works and investments in the irrigation system, in order to be able to keep the system running and increase its capacity. At the same time, it was proposed the use of all water resources for irrigation of crops.

The inter-ministerial Committee also discussed the solutions to support the harvesting, transport, storage and valorization of agricultural products, including by ensuring the raw material and the conditions of operation in animal husbandry and in the processing and supply units of the population with agri-food products.

"As a short- and medium-term objective, the Committee aims to implement the necessary measures to increase the industrialization capacity of primary agricultural production and to capitalize on it and to support farmers in preparing and carrying out the agricultural campaign in the autumn," the Government also said.AGERPRES