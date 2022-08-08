PM Ciuca congratulates rower Catalin Chirila for performance achieved at World Championships in Canada

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated rower Catalin Chirila for the extraordinary performance achieved at the World Championship in Halifax, Canada, highlighting that "he is continuing on the golden path opened by legendary Ivan Patzaichin".

Catalin Chirila won the gold medal in the 1,000 meter canoe event and the silver medal in the 500 meter event.

"Days of celebration for Romanian sports due to the extraordinary performance achieved by rower Catalin Chirila during the Canoe Sprint World Championships in Canada. Our rower is rewriting the history of Romanian rowing and continues on the golden path opened by legendary Ivan Patzaichin. I congratulate Catalin Chirila for the remarkable results obtained after many years of work and I wish him all the best! I commend the coaches and family, because without their support, this performance could not have been made possible! Like Romania's other champions, Catalin is a model for the young generation! We are proud of our champions!" said Ciuca, in a message published on the Government's Facebook page.AGERPRES