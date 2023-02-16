PM Ciuca: Construction of new county hospital in Sibiu to be funded through Health Operational Programme

Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca stated on Thursday that the construction project of the new county hospital in Sibiu, removed from the list of investments in the medical system targeted by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), will be funded through the Health Operational Programme, this having been a decision taken at the level of the governing coalition and it is also to be continued by the Health Ministry through decisions regarding the budgeting, told Agerpres.

"The Sibiu residents deserve to know what is the future of this project. No such hospital could be included in the PNRR that exceeded the amount of 200-250 million EUR because we had a condition from the European Commission that out of the 25, at least 25 hospital projects to be constructed through financing from PNRR, at least three should be large and the others should be smaller. Discussing an amount of approximately 1.1 billion EUR, you realize that a single hospital of 500 million EUR could not fit in and leave the financial space for two more large hospitals and 22 smaller ones. Therefore, we made the decision to include it in the budget we have through the PNRR and through the Ministry of European Investments and Projects we established that through the Health Operational Programme we would ensure the necessary funds, including via a loan from the EIB [ the European Investment Bank], so that the hospitals left outside the list approved by the PNRR can be financed. As such, it will be financed through the Health Operational Programme. There are decisions that we took at the coalition level and there are the projects assumed in the budgeting of the Health Operational Programme and these are those projects. They are to be approved by decisions at the level of the Ministry of Health," Nicolae Ciuca stated.

Present in Sibiu in order to participate in the meeting of the National Union of County Councils in Romania (UNCJR), Prime Minister Ciuca emphasized that a second reason for his visit to the county is to take an interest in the major investment projects, thus he toured, this morning, the Sibiu International Airport for which an extensive development programme was approved.