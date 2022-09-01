PM Ciuca: David Popovici and the entire golden swimming team have shone in Lima

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca has congratulated the Romanian swimming team on their results at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, highlighting the competition records set by Popovici.

"David Popovici and the entire golden swimming team have shone in Lima and carried the Romanian flag on their shoulders during their performance. Congratulations, David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu, on your extraordinary results at the World Junior Swimming Championships! The historic success of our swimming team is highlighted by the new records set by David Popovici in the 100 m and 200 m events. Your work, perseverance, talent and dedication continue the golden path of Romanian swimming! We are grateful to you for having filled our hearts with pride again! Good luck in the future," Ciuca said on Thursday in a social media message posted on the Government's Facebook page, told Agerpres.

Popovici won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event on Wednesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima.

Popovici,17, trained by Adrian Radulescu, clocked in at 1:46.18 minutes, a new competition record.

Romania's men's 4x100m freestyle relay team took the gold on Tuesday at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru, while Romanian Vlad Stancu won the silver medal in the men's 400 m freestyle.

Made up of David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Stefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu, the Romanian men's relay team won the final clocking in at 3:18.84, and Popovici set a new competition record in the first exchange (100 m freestyle), 47.07.