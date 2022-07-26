PM Ciuca discusses refugee flow management, bilateral cooperation with Jordanian ForMin Safadi

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Tuesday had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, who is currently paying a visit to Romania, the two addressing topics like the management of the flow of refugees, as well as aspects related to bilateral cooperation.

According to a press release of the Government, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of cooperation in the field of agriculture and the expectations of the Romanian side that the Jordanian authorities speed up the issuance of the sanitary-veterinary approvals necessary for exports.

"They also referred to the need to rebalance the trade balance through the imports of compliant chemical fertilizers from Jordan," the same release says.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan presented the situation of bilateral relations in different fields, with an emphasis on the economic dimension.

In this context, Prime Minister Ciuca proposed the organization of meetings in a business-to-business format to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, as well as collaboration in the fields of defence, intelligence and terrorism combat.

An important component of the talks concerned the Middle East Peace Process and the prospects for its relaunch, with the support of Romania and Jordan.

"The high Jordanian official appreciated Romania's balanced position and its role as a mediator in the Middle East, which is a traditional one, due to the trust existing between our country and the two parties involved, Israel and Palestine," the same source said.

Prime Minister Ciuca thanked Minister Ayman Safadi for the invitation to visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and, in his turn, extended the invitation for his Jordanian counterpart, Bisher Al Khasawneh, to visit Bucharest. AGERPRES