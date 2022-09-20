PM Ciuca discusses tax reform with representatives of Coalition for Development of Romania

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, a meeting with the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania, in which context topics such as tax reform, Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, the Structural Funds and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) were discussed.

According to a press release sent by the Government, among the topics of discussion were the protection of vulnerable consumers, reforms and security at risk.

"The entire Government is involved in Romania's accession to the Schengen area. It is a wish for which even the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania are taking steps, because increased mobility and saved time will contribute directly to the growth of our role in the European and international economy. The consultation with the business environment helped us to clarify our common priorities. As I have reiterated, to make sustainable government decisions you need numbers, correct, real and complete information. There will be a series of meetings of working groups that will focus both on the area of reforms and on the area of investments," said the prime minister, quoted in the press release.

On topics related to the Education Law and health reforms, working groups will be formed next to the relevant ministries, the Government specifies.

The delegation of the Coalition for the Development of Romania was formed by representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham), the Association of Romanian Businesspeople (AOAR), the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania (CCIFER), the Confederation of Employers Concordia, of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), of AHK Romania and of the Romanian Business Leaders Foundation (RBL), told Agerpres.