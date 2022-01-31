PM Ciuca discusses with representatives of local public administration about current steps of decentralization

On Monday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a working meeting with local public administration representatives, where they discusses the current status of decentralization and strengthening the role of local public administration, with a focus on digitalization in reducing bureaucracy.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Government, the Prime Minister had a working meeting with the representatives of the local public administration - the National Union of County Councils and the Associations of Romanian Municipalities, Cities and Rural Towns."On this occasion, the PM and the representatives of the local public administration approached the current stages of decentralization and the importance of strengthening the role of the local public administration, with digitalization to play an important part in reducing bureaucracy. The head of the Executive pointed out the measures taken by the Government in the context of the energy crisis to help the population, the economic sectors, and the public institutions, such as schools, hospitals, cultural institutions, against the effects of rising energy prices. They also discussed cooperation in operationalizing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The representatives of the local administration showed readiness to participate in the legal consultations regarding the implementation of the PNRR, so that the financing is as adjusted as possible to the needs of the communities," shows the same press release.