PM Ciuca: Draft law on protection measures for people with disabilities to be approved by Government

The draft law on some protection measures for people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities will be approved in next week's Government meeting, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said, stressing that starting with this year people with disabilities will benefit from an articulated decision-making mechanism, agerpres reports.

The Prime Minister participated in the event "Winner on the home front" dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, held at the Steaua Sports Complex.

"Today, December 3, we mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, consecrated by the United Nations in 1992, precisely to draw attention to the rights of these people and their need for inclusion and equality. I am glad to be here today, at a special event, organized by the CONIL and INVICTUS Romania Association, with the support of the STEAUA Bucharest Army Sports Club, an event that brings together two types of winners to demonstrate that solidarity and inclusion can work in Romania. I know we still have a lot of work to do so that adults and children with disabilities can truly benefit from inclusion in all walks of life, but I assure you of my full openness and support to get things moving in this area as well," said Nicolae Ciuca.The head of the Executive stressed that from this year onwards, people with disabilities will benefit from an articulated decision-making mechanism."Romania, behold, is taking the step towards the most important legal reform in the field of disability. People with disabilities will no longer have their rights annulled or restricted, through the amendments of the Civil Code that we will soon approve in the Government, people with intellectual disabilities will have the opportunity to work, get married, express their will and preferences, with the necessary support. Also, a whole series of services integrated in the community, so necessary for children and adults with disabilities, have been provided for and will be established through the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan]," said Ciuca.In this context, the Prime Minister specified that at the level of the Government there is an ongoing legislative demarche regarding the rights of persons with disabilities."This morning, before the start of the Government meeting, I discussed with the members of the Cabinet, especially with the Minister of Justice, to find out the stage of this draft law and at the end I received the guarantee that the bill on some measures aimed at protecting people with intellectual and psycho-social disabilities will be approved at the next government meeting and will then be debated and pend approval in parliament, by emergency procedure," Ciuca declared.He added that at the same time, through the "Educated Romania" programme, supported by the government, the component of inclusive education and support for children with disabilities who have the right to a quality education together with all other children will be carefully monitored."Finally, I want to assure you of my full support for the effective promotion and implementation of the rights of persons with disabilities, and I will ensure, together with government experts, civil society and all social partners, that the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities are gradually becoming part of our reality," Ciuca also declared.He also conveyed a message of appreciation to the INVICTUS military for their work."You are victorious, you are a model for the whole of Romania, you are special through the projects in which you are involved and through the love of the country, the love for your fellow people and the determination with which you pursue your noble goals," the prime minister said.The event, organized by the CONIL Association, attended by the Ministers of Defense and Sports, members of INVICTUS Romania and athletes of the Steaua Club, aims to raise funds for the therapy and treatment of children with autism and other disabilities.