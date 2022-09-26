PM Ciuca: Elevating Romanian-Japanese relations to strategic partnership level - an opportune political act in the current context

Elevating relations between Romania and Japan to the level of strategic partnership represents an "opportune" political act in the current international context, and this step is a symbol of the recognition of the "special" bond existing between the two states, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated on Monday, while in Tokyo for the state funeral of ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Government, the Prime Minister, together with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, had a meeting with a delegation of the Japanese Executive, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"Elevating the relations between Romania and Japan to the level of a strategic partnership is a timely political act in the current international context, which materializes the remarkable vision of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the field of foreign policy. (...) Romania is deeply committed to developing relations with Japan at the level of strategic partnership, as a recognition of the special bond existing between our countries, as well as of the significant potential for bilateral development. We are ready to agree on the most suitable moment for signing the Strategic Partnership Agreement, once the document is finalized," Ciuca said, as quoted in the press release.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Japan is among Romania's main partners in Asia, both politically and economically, and appreciated the valuable contribution of this country to the transition and modernization of Romania in the past 30 years.

An important point of the meeting concerned the security and defence component, one of the four cooperation pillars of the future strategic partnership. In this context, the Romanian head of Executive mentioned that, like Japan, Romania is committed to respecting democracy, the rule of law, the international order based on rules and the defence of peace and stability. Romania supports cooperation between NATO and Japan on all relevant dimensions and firmly opposes any unilateral attempts to change the international status quo, especially by force, Prime Minister Ciuca underscored, according to the same source.

The talks between the two PMs also focused on economic collaboration, considering that Japan is the largest Asian investor in Romania.

"The recent dynamics of our bilateral contacts are very encouraging. I believe that the opportunities offered by Romania for investments in the fields of green energy, high-quality infrastructure and innovation, nuclear energy production, green hydrogen production and some optical components necessary for the Laser project from Magurele, but also the continuation of the projects currently underway - the metro line to Bucharest Airport, the suspension bridge over the Danube, the European gauge railway Pascani - Iasi - Chisinau - will highlight the development potential of our economic relations and attract new technologies," said Nicolae Ciuca.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida appreciated the presence, in Tokyo, of the Prime Minister of Romania and assured him of his full support for the conclusion of the strategic partnership and the strengthening of the bilateral collaboration, including in the wider regional and international context that requires the protection of democracy and the rule of law state.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu are to participate on Tuesday in the state funeral organized in honour of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.