PM Ciuca: Energy crisis brings us together in seeking solutions for sustainable energy

The energy crisis felt by the whole of Europe has made us even more united in our efforts to find solutions and ensure the necessary energy both for this winter and for future generations, under sustainable conditions and respect for the environment, stated Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

The Prime Minister sent an online message on Wednesday during the International Gas Conference in Romania.

"What we have all achieved at the European level, in the field of energy, but also in all other sectors, reconfirms the power of the community of 27 countries to unite people, nations and generations to overcome unprecedented crises. I found, in the debates at the European level, the same concern that Romania has to protect the citizens and the economy from the increase in energy and natural gas prices. At the national level, we have extended the measures to compensate and cap gas prices until September 1, 2023, while for the economic environment, we have eliminated the consumption limit," said Ciuca, told Agerpres.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Romania continues to join European decisions in efforts to manage energy consumption, to discourage the tendency of unjustified price increases and to diversify energy sources.

"The government I lead has assumed as an important objective the achievement of energy independence and the transformation of Romania into a factor of energy security in the region. The new offshore law and the encouragement of investments in this sector make it possible to exploit the natural gas resources of the Black Sea and, in the coming years, of the deep ones in the Buzau county. 2022 is the year in which the extraction of natural gas began in the continental plateau of the Black Sea. With these new sources, we will be able to ensure, from internal resources, 90% of the necessary consumption. This proves Romania's ability to find new solutions at a time when the supply of natural gas worldwide is threatened by the war in Ukraine," said Ciuca.

He also referred to the government's efforts regarding the diversification of natural gas supply sources and ensuring the consumption needs of citizens and the economy.

In this context, he also pointed out the attention the Government paid to the support for the Republic of Moldova, which is facing the acute effects of the energy crisis.

Ciuca also reminded that the Government's priorities are focused on the necessary investments to increase the contribution of renewable energy in the energy mix," Ciuca also stated.