PM Ciuca, ForMin Aurescu welcome the Netherlands' standpoint in favour of Romania's Schengen accession

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Friday, the positive evaluation of the Dutch Government in favour of Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

"I welcome the recognition by the Dutch Government of Romania's preparation to be able to join Schengen as a key step towards achieving this goal, made possible through dialogue and cooperation. The Netherlands is a valued partner of our country. We are determined to continue working together,", Nicolae Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

"I especially welcome the assessment and the positive position of the Dutch Government today in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen. It is the result of the intense dialogue of the last period and of our very good technical preparation. I thank my colleague minister Wopke Hoekstra for all the support," Bogdan Aurescu wrote in a message on Twitter.

