PM Ciuca : Gov't is considering simplification, digital transformation for Cohesion Policy management

At its sitting today, the government is looking at a draft emergency ordinance aimed at simplification and digital transformation for the management of European funds under the Cohesion Policy 2021 - 2027, according to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

He said that the draft will be approved at next week's meeting.

According to the prime minister, under this project it will be possible to integrate "all the lessons so far learned" from running programmes on European funds. The funds allocated for this multi-annual framework amount to EUR 46 billion.

"On the agenda today is an emergency ordinance prepared by the Ministry of European Investment and Projects under which we ensure that this transparency and fluidity, facilitating access to funds and the implementation of projects is achieved in everyday practice through digital transformation of all the stages of a programme to secure financing by which we can be sure that non-discrimination is absolutely guaranteed," said Ciuca.

He added that that early this week he discussed with visiting European Commissioners Elisa Ferreira and Nicolas Schmit the way in which Romania accesses cohesion funds and also the conclusion of the 2014-2020 multiannual framework.

"On December 31, we will have to present concrete data about the commitment we made so that at the level of the government we have an absorption of this European financial framework of at least 90%," Ciuca said at the beginning of the meeting.

According to him, after joining the EU, Romania has absorbed EUR 53 billion, of which over EUR 11 billion, or some 20%, in 2022.

"Discussions were directed in the sense in which it was possible to gain experience, to carry out some procedures that, of course, need to be adjusted and aligned with the European provisions. Let's do it in such a way that the national legislation allows this transparency, flexibility mechanism, digital transformation (...) There is availability from the European Commission. The two European commissioners expressed their willingness for us to be able to align all these procedures, to keep up a very transparent dialogue," he said. AGERPRES