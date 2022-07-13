 
     
PM Ciuca: Gov't to approve bill ratifying Accession Protocols to North Atlantic Treaty of Finland and Sweden

The government will approve the bill on the ratification of the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, emphasizing that Romania is among the first countries to start this process.

"Today, we have a bill aimed at ratifying the ratification of the Accession Protocols to the North Atlantic Treaty of the Republic of Finland and the Kingdom of Sweden. It is a step we are taking, aware of the strategic value of the two countries' accession to the North Atlantic Alliance and it is an approach that I also consider to be as relevant as possible, taking into account the fact that we are among the first countries that have started this process of protocol ratification," declared Nicolae Ciuca, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government Meeting AGERPRES

