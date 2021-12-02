 
     
PM Ciuca: I have asked suppport from denominations to save lives; vaccination - a solution, behaviour - another

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Nicolae Ciucă guvern

Vaccination against COVID represents a solution and the second, complementary one, is behaviour, PM Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday, after talks with denominations representatives, during which he asked for their support to be able to save as many lives as possible, agerpres reports.

"Mr Minister Rafila has had a very good message and the Government endorses this message. We have asked support from denominations to be able to save as many lives as possible, and it has been debated if vaccination is the only solution the answer was also very clear and firm. Vaccination is a solution, the second one, complementary to vaccination, is behaviour, and by behaviour we understand respect for self, for the community, for everything it means the desire to save lives," the PM said.

Accompanying the PM at the meeting with denominations representatives were Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, vaccination campaign head Valeriu Gheorghita and Department for Emergency Situations head Raed Arafat.

