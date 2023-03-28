PM Ciuca: Intelligence Service is a modern institution always adjusting to a world of uncertainty and constant developments

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca stated in a message conveyed on Tuesday, on the Day of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), that this institution is fundamental for the functioning of the state and it has already learned to adapt and operate "in a world of uncertainty and constant developments", told Agerpres.

"Today, we are celebrating 33 years of existence of the Romanian Intelligence Service, a fundamental institution for the functioning and performance of the Romanian state, in an unstable, tumultuous and sometimes tectonic world, in which the spectre of war has returned, along with all the hybrid instruments of the 21st century. We find ourselves in a period of alert development of new technologies - ally, engine of economic growth, but also source of vulnerabilities. All the more so today, as we enter the second year of the Russian Federation's full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine, which brings countless challenges and risks for Romania as well. And we see it every day, through hybrid actions also directed straight towards citizens too, not only in the Republic of Moldova, a state where we have special interests and responsibilities, but also here in Romania, against our own citizens," Nicolae Ciuca stated.

The aggressive behavior of the Russian Federation places under pressure the values, interests and national objectives, our social cohesion, the prime minister warned. He showed that the preferred target of hybrid attacks is "the prestige and relevance of the state."

"We are responsible for defending the fundamental rights of each citizen, the dignity, choices and property. This is why the preferred target of hybrid attacks is aimed at the construction of confidence, prestige and relevance of the state, of its institutions in the social perception of each individual. The Romanian Intelligence Service is first to be called in order to ensure the security of the three components - state, society and citizen," Ciuca mentioned.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also said that the SRI is a modern institution "which already learned to adapt and operate in a world of uncertainty and constant developments, some of them of great magnitude, adapting to challenges, turning security risks in opportunities to promote national interests."

The Executive head congratulated the SRI workers for "devotion and abnegation."