Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca wishes the Romanians who celebrate Easter this weekend that the joy of the Resurrection should bring them peace of mind, peace and happiness with their loved ones.

"May the joy of the Resurrection of the Lord bring you peace of mind, peace, joy and the happiness of spending beautiful moments with your loved ones! Christ is risen!", Prime Minister Ciuca wrote in a congratulatory message posted on the Government's Facebook page.

AGERPRES