PM Ciuca meets agricultural producers, retailers on linking anti-COVID19 measures to economy support

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a working meeting on Thursday at the Government House with a delegation of Romanian agricultural producers and retailers to discuss the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of rising energy prices, as well as the need to ensure a predictable environment for the operation of companies, support for agri-food producers and the food industry.

According to a government press statement, Ciuca said that the government constantly considers the need to correlate the measures of public protection against the COVID-19 pandemic with supporting a competitive economic environment that allows business to be done and jobs to be secured.

He also mentioned measures taken by the government in order to contain the effects of the increase in energy prices.

"We aimed to act on two levels: to take over, as much as possible, the impact that the public feels as a result of the energy crisis and to ensure the necessary levers for the economy to continue in terms of competitiveness and efficiency," Ciuca is quoted as saying in the statement.

Also attending the meeting were Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Chesnoiu, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila, and head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat, Agerpres informs.