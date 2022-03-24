 
     
PM Ciuca meets Icelandic counterpart Jakobsdottir, discusses European security

Captura video
Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Thursday that he had a discussion with Icelandic Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir on European security, the situation in Ukraine, but also on bilateral relations, saying that they should be strengthened, Agerpres reports.

"We had a substantial and open dialogue with the Prime Minister of Iceland, Katrin Jakobsdottir, on European security and the situation in Ukraine. We agreed that relations between Romania and Iceland can and must be strengthened," Ciuca said, in a message posted on the Government's Twitter page.

On Thursday, together with President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca attended a special meeting of NATO heads of state and government at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

