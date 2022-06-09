PM Ciuca meets IMF delegation, expresses appreciation for guidance to narrow deficits

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Thursday at the Victoria Palace of Government with the International Monetary Fund delegation that is in Romania on its annual Article IV mission, voicing on the occasion his appreciation for the mission's positive assessments and the fiscal policies guidance for narrowing deficits and ensuring a healthy economic growth in the difficult European and international context caused by the effects of the recent crises.

According to a government statement, as Romania's IMF membership turns 50 this year, PM Ciuca took the opportunity to thank the IMF representatives for the technical and financial assistance provided to our country throughout these years.

The Prime Minister presented the authorities' efforts, amid the current geo-political and economic background, to provide support for Ukraine refugees and to increase the resilience of the economy to external factors with a significant impact on the national and regional economy.

In this context, the head of the government highlighted the importance the government attaches to the development of agriculture with a view to ensuring food security and investments aimed at increasing the renewable energy capacity and the exploitation of Black Sea gas.

"Romania has the capacity and the desire to become energy independent in the coming years. Investments in new energy production capacities, as well as the exploitation of the Black Sea offshore gas reserves will ensure Romania's energy independence and give us the opportunity to become an important pillar for the European energy security," Ciuca said.

In the same thread, the Prime Minister presented the measures taken by the government in support of the economy, as well as of the vulnerable citizens affected by the soaring prices and supply chain problems triggered by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, aimed at stimulating investments and supporting the vulnerable categories.

Also, the Prime Minister pointed out that the Executive has an integrated approach to the funds that contribute to the country's development, mentioning the operational programs related to the 2014-2020 and the 2021-2027 multiannual financial frameworks, which are readily set to attract European funds.

The sides stressed the importance of digitalization for the development and modernization of the economy and for better fiscal performance. In this regard, the Prime Minister presented the main measures implemented and the effects that are already visible in the operation of the relevant systems.

During the talks, the IMF representatives expressed their appreciation for the efforts made to keep inflation in check, as well as for the observance of the commitments undertaken with regard to the deficit. AGERPRES