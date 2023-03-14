PM Ciuca meets US official Dereck J. Hoga; US side offers technical support for inclusion in Visa Waiver

The prime minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca, received at the Victoria Palace the principal deputy assistant to the secretary of state with the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US State Department, Dereck J. Hogan, in a context in which the American side offered to provide technical support to Romania to help it access the Visa Waiver programme.

The American official is currently paying an official visit to Bucharest to participate in the Romania-USA Strategic Dialogue meeting.

According to a press release of the Government, among the main topics discussed by the two high-ranked officials was bilateral cooperation between Romania and the United States on the political, economic and military dimensions.

"In terms of sectoral cooperation, they mainly discussed collaboration between the two parties in the fields of energy, IT&C and agriculture, with the head of the Executive expressing his interest in attracting as many American companies as possible to develop projects in Romania," according to the same press release.

The second major topic addressed during the same meeting was the regional security situation, in the context of the Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

The Romanian PM presented the multidimensional support (humanitarian, economic, including for grain export) granted by Romania to Ukraine, as well as the aid offered to the Republic of Moldova, with the consistent involvement of our country being appreciated at the level of the US administration.

The security situation in the Black Sea region was also analyzed, in the context of the implementation of the American Black Sea Security Strategy.